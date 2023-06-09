AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

June 9, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3420.630
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3122.585
New Hampshire (Toronto)2824.5385
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2527.4818
Hartford (Colorado)2429.453
Reading (Philadelphia)2032.38513

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2824.538
Erie (Detroit)2925.537
Harrisburg (Washington)2626.5002
Akron (Cleveland)2627.491
Richmond (San Francisco)2429.453
Bowie (Baltimore)2131.4047

Wednesday's Games

Akron 9, Portland 6

Bowie 8, Erie 7

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, ppd.

Richmond 6, Altoona 1

Binghamton at Reading, ppd.

Hartford 5, Somerset 4

Thursday's Games

Portland 13, Akron 7

Bowie 10, Erie 8, 10 innings

New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 2

Richmond 2, Altoona 0

Binghamton 10, Reading 8

Somerset 7, Hartford 5

Friday's Games

Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 2, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 2, 5:15 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

