Double-A Eastern League Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 16 5 .762 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 12 8 .600 3½ Hartford (Colorado) 11 8 .579 3½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 10 9 .526 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 11 .450 6 Reading (Philadelphia) 6 14 .300 9½

Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Richmond (San Francisco) 13 7 .650 — Altoona (Pittsburgh) 10 9 .526 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 9 11 .450 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 9 11 .450 4 Erie (Detroit) 8 13 .381 5½ Bowie (Baltimore) 6 13 .316 6½

Sunday's Games

Portland 6, Erie 2, 10 innings

Akron at Binghamton, ppd.

Richmond at Bowie, ppd.

Somerset at Harrisburg, ccd.

Hartford at New Hampshire, ccd.

Altoona at Reading, ccd.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Erie at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 11:05 a.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.