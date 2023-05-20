May 20, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|13
|.639
|½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|19
|17
|.528
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|19
|17
|.528
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|20
|.444
|7½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|13
|23
|.361
|10½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|19
|17
|.528
|½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|18
|18
|.500
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|17
|18
|.486
|2
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|17
|19
|.472
|2½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|11
|24
|.314
|8
___
|Friday's Games
Akron 11, Richmond 9
New Hampshire 6, Binghamton 0
Somerset 4, Reading 3
Erie 6, Harrisburg 0
Bowie 4, Altoona 0
Portland 5, Hartford 2
|Saturday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Harrisburg at Reading, 11 a.m.
Bowie at Akron, 11:05 a.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.
Hartford at Altoona,6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.