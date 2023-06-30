FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Harrison Barnes agrees to 3-year, $54 million deal to stay with Kings, AP source says

FILE - Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes brings the ball up against the Golden State Warriors during Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, April 23, 2023. Barnes and the Kings agreed on a three-year, $54 million contract Thursday, June 29. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Harrison Barnes is staying with the Sacramento Kings, agreeing Thursday to a three-year, $54 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced by the team. ESPN first reported the agreement.

The deal was struck one day before the start of free agency in the NBA. Barnes will be entering his sixth year with the Kings, who went to the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2006.

He averaged 15.0 points last season, fourth-best on the Kings behind De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter.

Barnes also was the only player on the Kings to appear in all 82 regular-season games — making him one of only three players in the NBA to start at least 82 games. Mikal Bridges actually started 83 for Brooklyn and Phoenix, and Nikola Vucevic started 82 for Chicago.

For his career, Barnes — a member of the U.S. Olympic team that won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games — has averaged 14.2 points in 11 seasons.

