Man charged in Connecticut apartment shooting that killed 1, injured 3

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who was one of four people shot in an apartment in Hartford, Connecticut, will be charged with attempted murder, home invasion and other crimes, police said Sunday. One person was killed and a 17-year-old girl was among the injured.

A judge signed an arrest warrant for Carlos Frank-Nieves, 33, of Philadelphia, and ordered him detained on $3 million bail in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting, police said. Authorities said he will be charged when he is discharged from a hospital and brought to the police station lockup.

Police identified the person who died as Joseph Vargas-Mercado, also of Philadelphia. Frank-Nieves, the teenage girl and another man were listed in critical condition late Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if Frank-Nieves has an attorney who could respond to the allegations.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. just south of the downtown area. Police said Sunday that they believe multiple people opened fire during an attempted robbery.

Police were first called to the apartment for a report of a 17-year-old girl who had been shot. Officers came upon a car crash on the way, discovering an adult male passenger in the car who had been shot multiple times.

Police were then called to a nearby area for a report of two men — later identified as Vargas-Mercado and Frank-Nieves — who also were shot. Vargas-Mercado was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“It is believed that the entire incident occurred inside the apartment,” police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a statement. “It is believed that gunfire was exchanged between mutual combatants and that this was not a random act.”