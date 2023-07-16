Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
U.S. News

Man charged in Connecticut apartment shooting that killed 1, injured 3

 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who was one of four people shot in an apartment in Hartford, Connecticut, will be charged with attempted murder, home invasion and other crimes, police said Sunday. One person was killed and a 17-year-old girl was among the injured.

A judge signed an arrest warrant for Carlos Frank-Nieves, 33, of Philadelphia, and ordered him detained on $3 million bail in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting, police said. Authorities said he will be charged when he is discharged from a hospital and brought to the police station lockup.

Police identified the person who died as Joseph Vargas-Mercado, also of Philadelphia. Frank-Nieves, the teenage girl and another man were listed in critical condition late Saturday.

Other news
Dogwood Lakes housing development resident Frankie Worth describes how he witnessed the shooting of his neighbor during a mass shooting in Hampton, Ga., Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Suspect in 4 Georgia deaths is killed in shootout with police, 3 officers wounded, authorities say
Authorities say officers killed a man in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest the suspect in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta.
Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo police don’t yet have a motive for the shooting that killed 1 officer and injured 2
Fargo’s police chief says a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters “for no known reason” as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota.
FILE - A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Baltimore leaders are condemning what they called a “catastrophic breakdown” in how city police responded to 911 calls leading up to a mass shooting at a neighborhood block party earlier this month. Police received a call about hundreds of partygoers armed with guns and knives about three hours before the shooting, but on-duty officers decided no law enforcement services were required.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
After mass shooting, Baltimore leaders slam police for inadequate response
Baltimore leaders are condemning what they called a “catastrophic breakdown” in how city police responded to 911 calls leading up to a mass shooting at a neighborhood block party earlier this month.
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot in a Chevrolet SUV after leaving a funeral, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Bladensburg Md. Five people returning from a funeral at a cemetery were shot and wounded by someone firing into their car from a second vehicle in a Maryland suburb of the nation's capital, police said. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
5 leaving cemetery after funeral wounded by gunfire from another vehicle, Maryland police say
Police in Maryland say five people leaving a cemetery after a funeral were wounded by gunfire after someone shot into their car from another vehicle.

It was not immediately clear if Frank-Nieves has an attorney who could respond to the allegations.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. just south of the downtown area. Police said Sunday that they believe multiple people opened fire during an attempted robbery.

Police were first called to the apartment for a report of a 17-year-old girl who had been shot. Officers came upon a car crash on the way, discovering an adult male passenger in the car who had been shot multiple times.

Police were then called to a nearby area for a report of two men — later identified as Vargas-Mercado and Frank-Nieves — who also were shot. Vargas-Mercado was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“It is believed that the entire incident occurred inside the apartment,” police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a statement. “It is believed that gunfire was exchanged between mutual combatants and that this was not a random act.”