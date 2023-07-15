1 dead, 3 critically injured when gunfire erupts in a Connecticut apartment

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gunfire erupted in a Hartford apartment Saturday afternoon, killing one person and leaving three others in critical condition, including a 17-year-old girl, police said.

Police were searching for a vehicle that might have fled, police said.

Three of the people were shot at a home south of downtown Hartford, about a 1.5 miles from the state Capitol. The girl was sent Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

Two others were driven to Hartford Hospital, where one of the men died, police said. The other man was in critical condition.

“We believe everything happened in the apartment. We believe it was sort of a mutual combatant-type situation,” said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

A fourth shooting victim was found in a car that had crashed on a nearby street a few blocks from the site of the shootings. Police said they came upon the crashed vehicle while trying to respond to a 911 call received just before 3:30 p.m., possibly from the apartment.

Police said they were searching the apartment and interviewing witnesses to learn what led to the gunfire.

“It’s a very chaotic scene,” Boisvert said.

He suggested there was more than one shooter, saying “some of the shooters were shot, as well.”

“This is a targeted incident,” he said, adding that there were others in the apartment at the time of the shooting but were not injured.