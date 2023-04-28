AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 28, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)135.722
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)117.6112
Hartford (Colorado)98.529
New Hampshire (Toronto)99.5004
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)89.471
Reading (Philadelphia)513.2788

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)126.667
Altoona (Pittsburgh)98.529
Akron (Cleveland)99.5003
Erie (Detroit)810.4444
Harrisburg (Washington)810.4444
Bowie (Baltimore)512.294

___

Wednesday's Games

Somerset 4, Harrisburg 3

Portland 6, Erie 1

New Hampshire 7, Hartford 5, 1st game

Hartford 6, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game

Akron at Binghamton, ppd.

Richmond 9, Bowie 3

Altoona 9, Reading 4

Thursday's Games

Binghamton 7, Akron 5

Erie 3, Portland 2, 10 innings

Somerset 5, Harrisburg 2

New Hampshire 7, Hartford 5

Richmond 4, Bowie 2

Reading 11, Altoona 5

Friday's Games

Akron at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Akron at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

