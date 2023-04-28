April 28, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Hartford (Colorado)
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Erie (Detroit)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|5
|12
|.294
|6½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Somerset 4, Harrisburg 3
Portland 6, Erie 1
New Hampshire 7, Hartford 5, 1st game
Hartford 6, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game
Akron at Binghamton, ppd.
Richmond 9, Bowie 3
Altoona 9, Reading 4
|Thursday's Games
Binghamton 7, Akron 5
Erie 3, Portland 2, 10 innings
Somerset 5, Harrisburg 2
New Hampshire 7, Hartford 5
Richmond 4, Bowie 2
Reading 11, Altoona 5
|Friday's Games
Akron at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Akron at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.