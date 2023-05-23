AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 23, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2613.667
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2315.605
New Hampshire (Toronto)2018.526
Hartford (Colorado)1919.500
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1721.447
Reading (Philadelphia)1523.39510½

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)2018.526
Erie (Detroit)2019.513½
Akron (Cleveland)1919.5001
Harrisburg (Washington)1919.5001
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1819.486
Bowie (Baltimore)1225.324

___

Sunday's Games

Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 8, 8 innings, 1st game

New Hampshire 10, Binghamton 5, 2nd game

Harrisburg 8, Erie 6

Bowie 5, Altoona 2

Reading 3, Somerset 1

Portland 8, Hartford 2, 1st game

Portland 5, Hartford 4, 2nd game

Richmond 5, Akron 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Harrisburg at Reading, 11 a.m.

Bowie at Akron, 11:05 a.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.

Hartford at Altoona,6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Altoona, 11 a.m.

Somerset at Erie, 11:05 a.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 11 a.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

