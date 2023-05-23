Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|15
|.605
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|20
|18
|.526
|5½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|19
|19
|.500
|6½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|21
|.447
|8½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|15
|23
|.395
|10½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|20
|19
|.513
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|19
|19
|.500
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|19
|19
|.500
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|18
|19
|.486
|1½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|12
|25
|.324
|7½
___
|Sunday's Games
Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 8, 8 innings, 1st game
New Hampshire 10, Binghamton 5, 2nd game
Harrisburg 8, Erie 6
Bowie 5, Altoona 2
Reading 3, Somerset 1
Portland 8, Hartford 2, 1st game
Portland 5, Hartford 4, 2nd game
Richmond 5, Akron 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Harrisburg at Reading, 11 a.m.
Bowie at Akron, 11:05 a.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.
Hartford at Altoona,6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Altoona, 11 a.m.
Somerset at Erie, 11:05 a.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 11 a.m.
Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.