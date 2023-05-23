Double-A Eastern League Glance

Click to copy

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 26 13 .667 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 23 15 .605 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 20 18 .526 5½ Hartford (Colorado) 19 19 .500 6½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 17 21 .447 8½ Reading (Philadelphia) 15 23 .395 10½

Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Richmond (San Francisco) 20 18 .526 — Erie (Detroit) 20 19 .513 ½ Akron (Cleveland) 19 19 .500 1 Harrisburg (Washington) 19 19 .500 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 18 19 .486 1½ Bowie (Baltimore) 12 25 .324 7½

___

Sunday's Games

Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 8, 8 innings, 1st game

New Hampshire 10, Binghamton 5, 2nd game

Harrisburg 8, Erie 6

Bowie 5, Altoona 2

Reading 3, Somerset 1

Portland 8, Hartford 2, 1st game

Portland 5, Hartford 4, 2nd game

Richmond 5, Akron 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Harrisburg at Reading, 11 a.m.

Bowie at Akron, 11:05 a.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.

Hartford at Altoona,6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Altoona, 11 a.m.

Somerset at Erie, 11:05 a.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 11 a.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.