Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|32
|22
|.593
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|28
|25
|.528
|5
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|28
|.472
|8
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|30
|.444
|9½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|21
|32
|.396
|12
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|29
|24
|.547
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|29
|26
|.527
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|27
|26
|.509
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|27
|27
|.500
|2½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|24
|30
|.444
|5½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|22
|31
|.415
|7
___
|Thursday’s Games
Portland 13, Akron 7
Bowie 10, Erie 8, 10 innings
New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 2
Richmond 2, Altoona 0
Binghamton 10, Reading 8
Somerset 7, Hartford 5
|Friday’s Games
Akron 12, Portland 8, 10 innings
Bowie 7, Erie 5
Altoona 4, Richmond 3
Reading 2, inghamton 1, 10 innings
Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 3
Somerset 11, Hartford 4
|Saturday’s Games
Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 2, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 2, 5:15 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.