Double-A Eastern League Glance

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Double-A Eastern League Glance

 
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3421.618
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3222.593
New Hampshire (Toronto)2825.5285
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2528.4728
Hartford (Colorado)2430.444
Reading (Philadelphia)2132.39612

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2924.547
Erie (Detroit)2926.5271
Harrisburg (Washington)2726.5092
Akron (Cleveland)2727.500
Richmond (San Francisco)2430.444
Bowie (Baltimore)2231.4157

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland 13, Akron 7

Bowie 10, Erie 8, 10 innings

Other news
Former Virginia State Delegate Lashrecse Aird, right, talks with poll workers as she visits a polling precinct Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Surry, Va. Aird is running against Virginia State Sen. Joe Morrissey in a Democratic primary for a newly redrawn Senate district. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginians oust Democrat who sought abortion limits and Republican who denied 2020 results
A handful of Virginia incumbents prevailed over challengers in a closely watched primary election. But two of the state’s most controversial political figures — Republican Sen.
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Gunman who opened fire after Virginia high school graduation targeted graduate, Richmond police say
Police say a gunman who opened fire minutes after a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, targeted an 18-year-old graduate he had a long-running dispute with.
CORRECTS BYLINE FROM MIKE KROPF TO MARGO WAGNER - Cars and police gather around Altria Theater, the site of a shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (Margo Wagner/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
2 dead in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital
Police say two people have been killed and five more wounded in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia’s capital.
FILE - Pacific Legal Foundation attorney Erin Wilcox speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse on March 10, 2021, in Alexandria, Va., where her organization filed a lawsuit against Fairfax County's school board, alleging discrimination against Asian Americans over its revised admissions process for the elite Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, upheld the constitutionality of a new admissions policy at the elite public high school in Virginia that critics say discriminates against highly qualified Asian Americans. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)
Appeals court upholds admissions policy at elite Virginia high school
A divided federal appeals court has upheld the constitutionality of a new admissions policy at an elite Virginia high school that critics say discriminates against Asian Americans.

New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 2

Richmond 2, Altoona 0

Binghamton 10, Reading 8

Somerset 7, Hartford 5

Friday’s Games

Akron 12, Portland 8, 10 innings

Bowie 7, Erie 5

Altoona 4, Richmond 3

Reading 2, inghamton 1, 10 innings

Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 3

Somerset 11, Hartford 4

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 2, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 2, 5:15 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.