Newcastle signs Barnes from Leicester and Danjuma joins Everton on loan
LONDON (AP) — Newcastle signed winger Harvey Barnes from relegated Leicester on Sunday in a deal that could be worth a reported 38 million pounds ($49 million).
Barnes has signed a five-year deal with Saudi-controlled Newcastle, which will play in the Champions League this season.
Also Sunday, Everton signed Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan from Villarreal.
The 26-year-old Danjuma spent the second half of last season at Tottenham, which beat Everton to his signature to the move in January.
