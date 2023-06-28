New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Germany forward Kai Havertz completes move across London to join Arsenal

Germany's Kai Havertz, right, controls the ball as he is challenged by Colombia's Jhon Lucumi during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Veltins-Arena, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Germany's Kai Havertz, right, controls the ball as he is challenged by Colombia's Jhon Lucumi during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Veltins-Arena, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Germany's Kai Havertz, right, challenges for the ball with Poland' Jakub Kiwior during the international friendly soccer match between Poland and Germany at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Germany's Kai Havertz, right, challenges for the ball with Poland' Jakub Kiwior during the international friendly soccer match between Poland and Germany at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

By JAMES ROBSON
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kai Havertz completed a move across London on Wednesday by joining Arsenal from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth 65 million pounds ($82 million).

Arsenal said the Germany international had joined on a “long-term contract.”

The 24-year-old forward becomes Mikel Arteta’s first signing of the summer after Arsenal finished runner-up in the Premier League last season.

“You have probably already seen it.. But now ‘officially’ I’m a Gunner,” Havertz tweeted, adding a heart emoji.

Havertz will forever be a Chelsea icon after scoring the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final and last year’s Club World Cup triumph. But he ultimately failed to live up to expectations at the club that he could become one of Europe’s top players, leading to his departure after three years at Stamford Bridge.

Arteta is aiming to strengthen this summer after suffering the pain of last season’s title collapse.

Arsenal led the table for much of the campaign, but fell away during the run-in to allow Manchester City to win a third straight league championship.

Arsenal has also been linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Havertz joined Chelsea for $92 million from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 as part of a major recruitment drive.

He made 139 appearances in all competitions and scored 32 goals — none more important than his Champions League final strike against Man City.

