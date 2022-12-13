Hawaii shark warning signs go up for 2nd time in a week

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (AP) — For the second time in less than a week, Hawaii officials put up shark warning signs Tuesday after a man was apparently injured in a shark encounter.

The man, in his 60s, was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after what the state described as an “apparent encounter” with a tiger shark reported to be 12 feet (3.65-meters) long.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it doesn’t release names, extent of injuries or medical conditions of those involved in a shark encounter.

It was not known whether the man is a resident or a tourist.

Warning signs went up at Anaehoomalu Bay on the Big Island.

Signs were posted Thursday when a 60-year-old woman visiting from Washington state disappeared while snorkeling off Maui. Her husband and witnesses told officials she was attacked by a shark. The search of the area around Keawakapu Point in south Maui was called off Friday.