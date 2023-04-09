Celtics, Hawks sit many players for regular-season finale

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks both have numerous players out for Sunday’s season finale.

Boston is sitting usual starters Jayson Tatum, the team’s leading scorer at 30.1 per game, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown (cut finger) and Marcus Smart. Also out are reserves Malcolm Brogdon (lower back pain) and Robert Williams III.

The Hawks are playing without leading scorer Trae Young (right groin soreness), Dejounte Murray (sore left ankle), Clint Capela (right calf tightness), John Collins (tight lower back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (sore right knee).

The Hawks, locked into eighth place, will face Miami in the play-in round of the playoffs. Boston is the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of that game in their opening-round series.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports