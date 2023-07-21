Some top US sports leagues have specific anti-hazing policies, others do not

FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe’s farewell begins
By-election winner and Labour Party candidate Keir Mather speaks at Selby Leisure Centre in Selby, England, Friday, July 21, 2023, after the results were given for the Selby and Ainsty by-election. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
UK special elections
This photograph provided by William Collins shows the string bean fields that were decimated at his farm's fields by flood waters about a week earlier at Fair Weather Growers, Sunday July 16, 2023, in Rocky Hill, Conn. Prior to the flooding, the fields were thriving. When devastating rains swept through the region, farmers in the Northeast were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. (William Collins photo via AP)
Floods in northeastern US
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Hunter Biden memo
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21, 2023, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires a missile while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
Sports

Some top US sports leagues have specific anti-hazing policies, others do not

FILE - In this July 24, 2013 file photo, Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito (68) and tackle Jonathan Martin (71) stand on the field during an NFL football practice in Davie, Fla. The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with a smattering of hazing issues over the past decade, ranging from NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito's bad behavior to Major League Baseball cracking down on rookies dressing up as women. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - In this July 24, 2013 file photo, Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito (68) and tackle Jonathan Martin (71) stand on the field during an NFL football practice in Davie, Fla. The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with a smattering of hazing issues over the past decade, ranging from NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito’s bad behavior to Major League Baseball cracking down on rookies dressing up as women. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rookies from the Tampa Bay Devil Rays sign autographs while dressed in costumes after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2003, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with a smattering of hazing issues over the past decade, ranging from NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito's bad behavior to Major League Baseball cracking down on rookies dressing up as women. (AP Photo/Ed Betz, File)
2 of 3 | 

Rookies from the Tampa Bay Devil Rays sign autographs while dressed in costumes after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2003, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with a smattering of hazing issues over the past decade, ranging from NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito’s bad behavior to Major League Baseball cracking down on rookies dressing up as women. (AP Photo/Ed Betz, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Dressed like the staff at a Hooter's restaurant, rookie members of the San Diego Padres head back to the clubhouse after posing for a photograph in Coors Field as part of rookie hazing after the Padres' 1-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2008.The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with a smattering of hazing issues over the past decade, ranging from NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito's bad behavior to Major League Baseball cracking down on rookies dressing up as women. (John Leyba/The Denver Post via AP, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - Dressed like the staff at a Hooter’s restaurant, rookie members of the San Diego Padres head back to the clubhouse after posing for a photograph in Coors Field as part of rookie hazing after the Padres’ 1-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2008.The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with a smattering of hazing issues over the past decade, ranging from NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito’s bad behavior to Major League Baseball cracking down on rookies dressing up as women. (John Leyba/The Denver Post via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By DAVID BRANDT
 
Share

The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with a smattering of hazing issues over the past decade, ranging from NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito’s bad behavior to Major League Baseball cracking down on rookies dressing up as women.

In response, some of the leagues have crafted dedicated anti-hazing policies, while others haven’t.

As Northwestern’s football program faces a barrage of hazing allegations, The Associated Press asked all four major U.S. pro leagues about their anti-hazing policies.

Other news
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun, left, compete for possession of the ball during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (Matthew Stockman/Pool Photo via AP)
Heat won the East but will enter offseason with bigger goals for 2024
MIAMI (AP) — There will be a new banner over Miami’s home floor next season. It’ll have a Heat logo and will be added to the rafters quietly, without any ceremony or sounds of fans cheering.
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Denver Nuggets too big, too strong for Miami Heat in Game 3 of NBA Finals
MIAMI (AP) — After building their largest lead of the night to that point midway through the third quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets put on a rebounding clinic.
LSU's Tommy White stands at the plate during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Oregon State in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 4, 2023. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)
No. 1 Wake Forest dominant, joins Oral Roberts and 7 others moving on in NCAA Tournament
No. 1 national seed Wake Forest completed one of the most dominant runs through an NCAA Tournament regional Sunday and joined Oral Roberts of the Summit League and seven others advancing to super regionals.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the second half of Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Recent beasts of the East, Heat and Celtics ready for latest conference finals showdown
BOSTON (AP) — From the pandemic to the play-in tournament, not much has kept the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat from crossing paths in the Eastern Conference finals recently.

Baseball appears to have the most extensive anti-hazing and anti-bullying policy, which was first released in 2016. The NBA said hazing was prohibited in its operations manual. The NFL and NHL don’t appear to have specific guidelines, instead saying they believe any potential hazing issues are covered in personal conduct or anti-discrimination policies.

While former Northwestern players say hazing was so rampant in the football program it had become normalized, the biggest pro sports leagues in the U.S. have mostly avoided high-profile scandals over the past decade with the notable exception of Incognito.

The Miami offensive lineman was suspended for the final eight games of the 2013 season after teammate Jonathan Martin abruptly quit the team amid accusations he was being bullied. An NFL investigation determined Incognito and two other Dolphins offensive linemen persistently harassed Martin.

MLB’s hazing guidance came seven years ago, after pictures of rookies in women’s clothing became common on social media. The practice was mostly light-hearted, but increasingly frowned upon as attitudes around gender roles and stereotypes changed.

MLB

The league issued its anti-hazing policy in 2016, adding it as a supplement and clarification to the “Workplace Code of Conduct: Harassment & Discrimination” section in the sport’s collective bargaining agreement.

The policy says that players may not “engage in a pattern of verbal or physical conduct that is designed to demean, disgrace, or cause mental or physical harm.”

It also forbids some initation rituals, such as “dressing up as women or wearing costumes that may be offensive to individuals based on their race, sex, nationality, age, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, or other characteristic.” Many players criticized the policy when it was created, but it has seemed to effectively end the once-common, cross-dressing rituals.

NBA

The league says its operations manual strictly prohibits bullying and hazing, which is defined as behavior that “harms, intimidates, offends, degrades, threatens, or humiliates another person or creates a risk to their health or safety.”

NFL

In response to an AP request for its anti-hazing policy, league spokesman Brian McCarthy referred to the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Those guidelines don’t mention hazing specifically, but do expect personnel to “show respect for others inside and outside our workplace.”

It also expects players and team personnel to avoid doing things that are “illegal, violent, dangerous, or irresponsible, puts innocent victims at risk, damages the reputation of others in the game, and undercuts public respect and support for the NFL.”

NHL

The league said any punishment for hazing would fall under the commissioner’s broad powers within the collective bargaining agreement to discipline unacceptable behavior.

“The NHL believes that evaluating every incident on a case-by-case basis is more effective than establishing a matrix that assesses predetermined penalties for certain acts without any context,” NHL spokesman John Dellapina said in an email.

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo and AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

DAVID BRANDT
DAVID BRANDT
Sports Reporter based in Phoenix