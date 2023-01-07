2 hurt when small plane hits storage facility in Kent

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Two men were hurt when the small plane they were in crashed into a storage facility in Kent on Saturday.

The men, ages 59 and 23, were taken to Harborview Medical Center, The Seattle Times reported. Both were conscious at the hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Crews were dispatched to the crash site on Central Avenue South in Kent at 1:19 p.m. The men were pulled from the plane within 19 minutes of the call to 911. It was not immediately known who placed the 911 call.

The storage facility was not occupied at the time of the crash, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.