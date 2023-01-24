Ky. gov touts program to strengthen drug epidemic fight

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky communities can apply for certification through a program that evaluates the services being offered to residents seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program last year.

Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy, the Advisory Council for Recovery Ready Communities and Volunteers of America Mid-States have created a certification program for communities statewide. The certification measures a community’s services in three different categories: prevention, treatment and recovery support, the governor’s office said.

Communities that apply will undergo an evaluation process, including a site visit and assessment. That will result in a recommendation to the Advisory Council for a decision on certification.

In promoting the program, Beshear said that “one life lost to drug overdose is too many.”

“The Recovery Ready Communities program gives communities the opportunity to identify gaps in their addiction treatment services and fill them,” he said.