AP NEWS
ADVERTISEMENT
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Rally in Serbia draws attention to country’s air pollution

January 30, 2022 GMT

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of people rallied in Serbia on Sunday to draw attention to the country’s high air pollution and demand that authorities take action to improve air quality.

The protest in central Belgrade was the latest in a series of gatherings organized by increasingly visible environmental movement in the Balkan country.

Serbia — like much of the Western Balkans — is facing multiple environmental problems following decades of neglect. The problems include poor waste management, low air quality and polluted rivers. Weeks of road blockades drawing thousands of people recently forced authorities to scrap a project for lithium mining by the Rio Tinto company in western Serbia.

Organizers of Sunday’s event demanded that the government inform the public about the air quality index on national TV. They said bad air kills thousands of people each year in Serbia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Serbia has very dramatic problem with air pollution,” said one of the organizers, Bojan Simsic. “We have the highest mortality in Europe and one of the highest ... in the world (from poor air quality).”

The protesters included families with small children. Some carried banners reading “Stop air pollution!” or “You are suffocating us!” They blocked traffic in a central street before marching toward the government headquarters.

Health

  • US pushes for better tap water but must win over wary public

  • EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises

  • Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19

  • Beijing seals off more residential areas, reports 12 cases

    • Experts say the poor air quality in Belgrade is the result of using low-quality coal at nearby power plants, having thousands of polluting old cars in the capital and older systems for home heating. Serbia must fix its environmental troubles before it is able to join the European Union.

    ___

    Follow all AP stories on climate change issues and pollution at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.