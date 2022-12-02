New Mexico issues public health order amid RSV case surge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are mandating hospitals revert to a “hub-and-spoke” model to ensure patients get the care they need amid an alarming rise in respiratory infections among children.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced the public health emergency order Thursday as hospitals continue to be stretched thin by pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. It calls for hospitals to work cooperatively to manage their resources and transport patients to where they can get the most appropriate level of care.

Officials say hospitals and emergency rooms in New Mexico are running above their licensed capacity that is unsustainable. There was a surge in cases in October and November.

The U.S. as a whole is facing a litany of viruses including RSV, influenza and COVID-19. RSV seems to be especially prevalent in children. The respiratory virus spreads via respiratory droplets produced from coughing and sneezing. For most children, the illness is mild. But it can be dangerous for young kids and infants.

Acting Department of Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase says people who practice good hygiene during holiday gatherings over the next month can help lessen a risk of spreading respiratory viruses.