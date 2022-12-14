1 dead, 11 hurt in Southern California bus rollover

BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The bus was carrying 20 people. One person died at the scene, three other people had critical injuries, two had moderate injuries and six had minor injuries, authorities said.

The victims were airlifted or taken by ground ambulance to local hospitals. There was no word on their conditions Wednesday.

The rollover took place on the main highway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, although there was no immediate word on where the bus was headed.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.