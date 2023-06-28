New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Washington News

Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and disruptions of the fentanyl precursor chemical supply chain, June 23, 2023 in Washington. The Justice Department has charged dozens of people in several healthcare fraud and prescription drug schemes, including a massive scheme totaling nearly $1.9 billion and a doctor accused of ordering leg braces for patients who had their limbs amputated, officials said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and disruptions of the fentanyl precursor chemical supply chain, June 23, 2023 in Washington. The Justice Department has charged dozens of people in several healthcare fraud and prescription drug schemes, including a massive scheme totaling nearly $1.9 billion and a doctor accused of ordering leg braces for patients who had their limbs amputated, officials said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and TOM MURPHY
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged dozens of people in several health care fraud and prescription drug schemes, including one totaling $1.9 billion and a doctor accused of ordering fake ankle braces for a patient whose leg had been amputated, officials said Wednesday.

The scheme involving the submission of nearly $2 billion in bogus claims is one of the largest health care fraud cases ever brought by the Justice Department, the agency said. It’s one of several announced as part of a crackdown in states around the country.

In total, 78 people in 16 states were charged in a series of separate cases, which also included an alleged scheme to buy back HIV medication from patients and then resell the pills.

Other news
FILE - A Vermont state trooper, center, speaks to a homeowner, Jan. 8, 2018, near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet, Vt., where the body of Gregory Davis was found. Jerry Banks, the Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of a murder for hire conspiracy, pleaded guilty Friday, June 9, 2023, in federal court to charges that could land him in prison for life. Banks was charged with murder for hire that led to the January 2018 death of Davis and a charge of kidnapping. He had initially pleaded not guilty. Davis' body was found by the side of a snowy Vermont back road. (Dana Gray/Caledonian-Record via AP, File)
2024 trial date set for 2 men in Vermont murder-for-hire case
A federal judge has set an October 2024 trial date for two men facing federal charges in a case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man.
FILE - U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer, R-Ind. announces he will not seek re-election during a news conference in Indianapolis, Jan. 29, 2010. The former Indiana congressman should spend no time in prison after his insider trading conviction, his lawyers told a judge Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)
Ex-US congressman seeks no prison time at July sentencing for insider trading conviction
Lawyers for former a former Indiana congressman say he should be spared from prison after his insider trading conviction.
FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, on May 26, 2023. Paxton's long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges from 2015 will take place in Houston, a court ruled Wednesday, June 14, dealing the Republican another setback as he awaits a separate impeachment trial. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas court allows AG Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial to move to Houston
A Texas court has ruled that embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton’s long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges from 2015 will take place in Houston.
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway has arrived in the U.S. from Peru to face charges that he tried to extort the missing Alabama teen’s mother.

The defendants targeted vulnerable people and used the money they made to buy exotic cars, jewelry and yachts, federal investigators said. The federal government seized millions of dollars in cash, automobiles and real estate as part of the crackdown.

“The Justice Department will find and bring to justice criminals who seek to defraud Americans and steal from taxpayer-funded programs,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

In one case filed in the Southern District of Florida, investigators said they found nearly $2 billion in fraudulent telemedicine claims submitted to government-funded coverage programs like Medicare and Medicaid, which mainly cover people age 65 and over and those with low incomes, respectively. No attorneys were listed Wednesday for the three men charged in connection with the online platform DMERx, and a message left with a parent company was not immediately returned.

Those cases involved templates for fake doctor orders for braces and pain creams that were used in exchange for kickbacks and bribes, investigators said.

In another telemedicine fraud case, prosecutors say a Washington state doctor, David Antonio Becerril, signed more than 2,800 fraudulent orders, including ankle braces for a patient whose leg had been amputated years before. He’s accused of taking less than 40 seconds to review and sign each order. One of his attorneys, William Portanova, declined to comment.

In some cases, computer software produced fake doctor’s orders and patients were never examined or had only a brief conversation with the physician, said Omar Perez Aybar, special agent in charge of the Miami regional office for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general.

“There were providers and patients all across the country,” he said.

In another case, a Brooklyn man is accused of working with other people to buy more than $150 million in prescription drugs, including HIV medications from suppliers who bought back medication from patients. Steven Diamantstein is accused of re-labeling the drugs for sale. His defense attorney, Zach Intrater, said Diamantstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges and ”looks forward to contesting them in court.”

The investigation involved coordination among several agencies, including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and state Medicaid fraud units, Perez Aybar said.