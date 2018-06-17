How can you recognize and prevent suicide?

With the recent spate of celebrity suicides — fashion designer Kate Spade and chef Anthony Bourdain — and the recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that suicide rates in the United States have risen sharply over the past 20 years (half of all states saw a more than 30 percent rise), it’s a good time to ask ourselves if there’s a better way to recognize symptoms and do something before it’s too late.

Dr. John Draper, psychologist and director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, points to an alarming fact that today one in six school-age children and teens indicate that they are seriously thinking about suicide; one in 13 will attempt it. The highest rate of increase in children was among adolescent girls. Overall, it’s the second leading cause of death among kids (behind accidents), and it’s preventable.

Suicidal behavior is not always easy to diagnose and predict, but there are certain signs to look out for.

Signs of suicide risk among adolescents

Lasting depression is one of the most common causes of adolescent suicide. Signs include decreased or increased appetite, lack of interest in things once enjoyable, too much or too little sleep and mood swings.

Anxiety disorders like anorexia and post-traumatic stress, as well as substance abuse, are behaviors that may signal suicide risk.

Other mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder need to be diagnosed and treated with talk therapy and medications in order to avoid the risk of suicide.

Also anyone with a family history of suicide is at heightened risk.

If a youth talks about suicide, that’s a huge warning sign. However if they talk about getting help for those feelings, that’s a good sign.

Unfortunately, funding of research into prevention programs for children by the National Institute for Mental Health is down 42 percent since 2005.

Adults who take their own lives

The highest rate of suicide increase in adults was among men 40 to 64 years old, although women are catching up. Out-of-pocket therapy can cost hundreds of dollars per session, and since only 55 percent of psychiatrists accept insurance, therapy can get very expensive, very quickly. A recent Princeton study confirmed the CDC findings that the top causes of adult suicides are failing relationships, health issues and job and financial security. That makes long-term, pay-for-it-yourself therapy an unlikely option for many.

Improved diagnosis and treatment options are essential

The CDC also states that 54 percent of people who committed suicide were not known to have a mental health condition. However, according to Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman, chair of the department of psychiatry at Columbia University, 90 percent of those who commit suicide had previous mental health issues; they were simply undiagnosed.

In addition, the CDC says there aren’t any federally funded suicide prevention programs for adults, and insurance coverage for behavioral health care often is out-of-network. As Dr. John Mann, another psychiatrist at Columbia University, points out, since the 2008 recession, states were forced to cut over $4 billion in public mental health funding. The latest budget out of Washington would slash the one source of public funding for mental health treatment that’s available to 70 million low-income and disabled Americans: Medicaid.

Gun control is another public health issue that relates to suicide

Research shows that the decision to attempt suicide often is made quickly and impulsively, and guns are by far the victim’s first choice. Stricter background checks and a longer waiting period for gun purchases could help prevent such acts.

What you can do

There is always something you can try to help someone in need or yourself. Go online to BeThe1to.com. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). The Suicide Prevention Resource Center lists state-by-state resources at sprc.org/states. Offer help. Reach out for help. Write your representatives, insisting on more funding for mental health nationally and locally.

Q: Should I take vitamin D while I’m pregnant? Should I give a supplement to my 2-year-old? I hear conflicting reports on how necessary it is.

Claudia H., Mill Valley, Calif.

A: Vitamin D deficiency is common in pregnant women, and if you have low levels, that translates to low vitamin D levels in your fetus and your newborn. Research shows that the deficiency may interfere with fetal development of bones, lungs and the immune system, and lead to a newborn with reduced growth and a greater chance of respiratory problems.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, women who are vegetarians, have limited sun exposure and are members of ethnic minorities, especially those with darker skin, are at greatest risk for vitamin D deficiency.

As for whether you should take supplements or supplement your toddler, there are two new studies in the JAMA journal Pediatrics that are useful guides — but talk with your obstetrician and your toddler’s pediatrician before you decide what to do.

The first study looked at how taking vitamin D supplements while pregnant reduced the risk of a fetus being small for gestational age by 28 percent. The researchers also found that during the first year of life, newborns whose mothers took vitamin D supplements weighed around 11 ounces more and were about a half an inch longer. They also concluded, “vitamin D supplementation with doses of 2,000 IU a day or lower during pregnancy may reduce the risk of fetal or neonatal mortality.”

The second study looked at the effect of vitamin D supplements on the bone strength and infection rate of 2-year-olds. The researchers found that supplementation with 400 IU of vitamin D-3 (more made no difference) was enough to help protect kids younger than 2.

So, do discuss D with your doc.

Q: My son recently sustained a concussion playing soccer. I’m worried that although he seems fine he could have some lasting damage. They cleared him to play again on his team. How can we know it’s really OK?

Steven G., Rochester, New York

A: There’s a lot of new info on the repercussions of concussions and on how to treat them more responsibly. It focuses especially on kids and teens — they are most vulnerable — even though you hear a lot about players like Kevin Love, who was taken off the court in game six of the Cavs-Celtics NBA playoff game when he banged heads with another player.

We don’t know how severe your son’s concussion was or the immediate symptoms, but we do know that under no circumstances should he be allowed to return to doing sports until a health care professional experienced in evaluating concussions says he’s symptom-free and it’s OK to return to play. That means no PE, no recreational activities and no team practices or games.

Ninety percent of adult concussions resolve in seven to 10 days, but recovery time often is longer for children and adolescents. The decision to allow your son to return to team play should be based on his individual progress, not a set length of time. So work with the doctor evaluating him and keep an eye out for cognitive, emotional, behavioral and sleep-related symptoms that appear over time or worsen. They include one pupil (the black part in the middle of the eye) being larger than the other; fatigue; difficulty waking up; persistent bad headache; decreased coordination; nausea or vomiting; slurred speech; convulsions, difficulty recognizing people or places; agitation and unusual behavior.

And follow up on his progress and evaluation. An alarming study in JAMA Open Network reveals that 56 percent of patients who end up in the emergency room for a concussion fail to see a doctor for a follow up within three months of the accident! So make sure you have your son follow up with his doctor.