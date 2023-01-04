Guzick named new chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Dr. David Guzick — a renowned clinician, medical scientist and health economist with expertise in the field of reproductive medicine — was named the new chancellor of Louisiana State University Health Shreveport, the school said Wednesday.

Guzick will assume his position Monday. He’s taking over for David Lewis who has been serving as interim chancellor since April 2021, the university said in a news release. He will also oversee the campus in nearby Monroe.

“We are excited to put David’s extensive experience in medical administration and leadership, graduate medical education, research and partnerships to good use for our students, faculty, staff, and the people of North Louisiana,” said LSU President William F. Tate IV. “His vision for this institution will further our mission of exceptional medical education and community health.”

Guzick is a member of the country’s premier honorific society for medical scientists and leaders, the National Academy of Medicine.

He previously served as senior vice president of health affairs and president of University of Florida Health for nine years. In that role, he was responsible for UF’s six health science colleges and two hospital systems in Gainesville and Jacksonville, Florida. LSU Health Shreveport said Guzick was able to spur growth by integrating the hospital system and health science faculty.

Guzick said he’s excited to build “a powerful virtuous circle of education, research and patient care that will grow in size, scope and stature, and serve as an economic engine for the region.”

Prior to Guzick’s position at UF, he served for seven years as dean of the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.