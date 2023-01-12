AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Kansas governor learns COVID test gave her false positive

January 12, 2023 GMT
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from the media after signing an executive order that creates a task force with the purpose of creating a government agency on child welfare. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from the media after signing an executive order that creates a task force with the purpose of creating a government agency on child welfare. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to return Friday to the Statehouse after learning that a COVID-19 test earlier in the week gave her a false positive result, her office said.

Kelly has been working in self-isolation at the governor’s residence since the false positive Tuesday. Her office announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and she postponed the annual State of the State address from Wednesday to Jan. 24.

Kelly’s office said Thursday that she took the test after experiencing “cold-like symptoms.” She continued testing and after several negative results, her doctor and state health department experts determined that the first test was a false positive.

The State of the State address is still scheduled for Jan. 24.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.