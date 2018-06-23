Changing washcloths daily helps control acne

Q: I have had acne since the age of 13. I have found a very simple approach most helpful.

I purchased about 20 white washcloths so I can change them daily. I use a salicylic acid cleanser before bed and benzoyl peroxide in the morning. This routine keeps my face clear. I think the twice-daily cleansing plays a big part.

A: Another reader also reported success using a fresh washcloth each time she washed her face. Both salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide are effective OTC acne medicines. Be sure to use an effective sunscreen, though. Benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid can increase sensitivity to UV rays and lead to a bad sunburn.

Some researchers suggest that cutting back on refined carbs and sweets also may be helpful (Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, September 2017).

Q: I have been on venlafaxine for two years. I am now feeling happy and would like to get off this antidepressant medication. My doctor believes I should just stay on it.

Whenever I have tried to stop, I feel bad. I think it is the aftereffects of being on the drug, as I am not depressed. Some drugs are hard to get off. Is venlafaxine one of them?

A: Venlafaxine (Effexor), like many other antidepressants, can be difficult to discontinue. The official prescribing information lists agitation, anxiety, muscle twitches, confusion, dizziness, nausea, nervousness, headaches, insomnia, electric shocklike sensations and other symptoms when people stop taking this drug.

Doctors are advised to help patients reduce the dose gradually rather than stop suddenly. Unfortunately, neither the drug company nor the Food and Drug Administration offer specific tactics to accomplish this. For some people, withdrawal may take many months.

One reader wrote about her approach: “I decided I would open up the capsule and take one less pellet every two weeks. I did this for over a year and finally reduced my dosage by half. After a couple of months stabilizing myself at the lower dosage, I started reducing it again by a pellet a week.”

Q: You’ve written about bug spray, and I want to share my solution. I apply Listerine to my arms and head before I work outside. I have never gotten bitten when I do this. The effect lasts for at least three hours.

A: So far as we know, Listerine has not been tested as a mosquito or tick repellent. However, you are not the only one who has used this product to keep bugs away. Another reader wrote: “Amber Listerine antiseptic has eucalyptus oil in it. I keep a spray bottle with a 50 percent solution mixed with water handy when I’m planning to go outside in the grass or at dusk when the mozzies (mosquitoes) are around.”

People who prefer repellents that have been tested and found effective will want to look for products with DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus or picaridin. Such ingredients also may diminish the likelihood of attracting ticks when they are sprayed on shoes, socks and pants legs.

Q: I don’t know if others have had an experience like mine with castor oil. I had a place on my face about the size of a nickel that looked like a scab but actually was something that developed from a surgical procedure several years earlier. It started tiny and grew bigger over time.

My neighbor suggested castor oil and gave me a little container of it. After about six months of regular application, the thing vanished entirely. That was several years ago, but I also have used castor oil on skin tags. They have now gone away.

A: A scab or sore that doesn’t heal should be seen by a dermatologist. Occasionally, that’s how skin cancers appear.

Some other readers have had success getting rid of skin tags by applying castor oil to them. Skin tags are fleshy growths that may appear on the neck or face. While they aren’t dangerous, they sometimes can be annoying and unsightly.

A dermatologist can remove them, but readers may prefer to try a home remedy first. Some people report that coating the skin tag with New-Skin Liquid Bandage also can be helpful. It may take several weeks to see a response. Not everyone reports success, however.

Q: I have struggled for several years with gout. Some of the episodes have been severe.

Multiple medications have had unwanted side effects. The home remedies that usually are recommended, such as cherry juice and celery seed, did not help much.

I stumbled on organic apple cider vinegar, which has provided by far the most benefit. I take a couple of tablespoons in a glass of water three times a day, and the result is amazing. I have not read about this remedy anywhere, but it keeps my gout at bay.

A: Thank you for sharing your intriguing story. We searched high and low for some scientific evidence that would support using apple cider vinegar for gout. We couldn’t find any, but there are testimonials on the web.

Other people have found that celery seeds, tart cherries or juice and a DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stopping Hypertension) diet can be helpful for gout. To learn more details about these remedies and other natural approaches to healing, you may wish to read our guide to Favorite Home Remedies. This online resource is available in the Health Guide section of the store at peoplespharmacy.com.

Q: When I was a kid in Minnesota, mosquitoes and poison ivy were always troublesome in the summer. For any itch from bug or plant, I have found that running hot but not burning water on the affected area does the trick. A few minutes will desensitize the skin for hours of relief.

A: If the water is hot enough, between 120 and 130 degrees F, just a few seconds of exposure should take away the itch for hours. We found this gem of a home remedy decades ago in a dermatology textbook, “Dermatology: Diagnosis and Treatment” (1961). The dermatologists who wrote about this suggested that heat “short circuits” the itch reflex.

Apparently, transient receptor potential (TRP) channels are important for sensing itch (Handbook of Experimental Pharmacology, 2015).

Because the TRP channels involved (TRPV1 and TRPV4) also are important in sensing heat, hot water does indeed work through a type of short circuit (Temperature, May 26, 2015).

Anyone using this remedy must be careful not to burn the skin. A couple of seconds is all you need.

