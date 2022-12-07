WVa health agency makes 2 administrative appointments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday announced the appointments of Jessica Hudson to the new position of chief operating officer and Nicholas Stuchell as interim commissioner of the Bureau for Behavioral Health.

Hudson will oversee the DHHR offices of Administration, Finance, Human Resources, and Management Information Services.

Hudson has worked at Stonerise Healthcare LLC since 2007 and most recently as chief financial officer and director of mergers and acquisition.

“By creating this new position, we will be establishing a direct line of oversight and communication with our administrative support offices to ensure successful and cross-functional outcomes,” DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said in a statement. “We will continue to eliminate some of the silos that have developed over the years by placing the right people in leadership positions.”

Stuchell fills a vacancy created when former commissioner Christina Mullins was named deputy secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. A search will begin for a permanent replacement for behavioral health commissioner.

Last month, the DHHR appointed Cammie Chapman as deputy secretary of child and adult services.

The appointments were made following the release of a report by a consulting firm hired to review the DHHR. In late March, Gov. Jim Justice vetoed a bill that would have split the DHHR into separate agencies. The report by McChrystal Group concurred with the governor’s decision.