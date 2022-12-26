2 teens killed, 4 hurt in New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two teenagers were killed and four others were hurt in a shooting early Monday in a neighborhood in New Orleans, police said.

A 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman died at the scene of the shooting, New Orleans police said in a statement.

The four injured teens — three are 18 years old and the fourth is 17 — were taken to the hospital and their conditions were not known, investigators said.

No arrests have been announced and no other details were released.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood, about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of downtown New Orleans.