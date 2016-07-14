Newsmaker: Jacqueline Collavo

Noteworthy: Collavo, a nurse at Allegheny Health Network’s West Penn Hospital, was named “Nurse of the Year” by the American Nurses Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Nurses Association. “Out of hundreds of nurses who have been honored through this program, Jackie Collavo’s tribute truly stood out,” said American Nurses Foundation Chair Tim Porter-O’Grady.

Age: 55

Residence: Pittsburgh’s South Side

Occupation: Director of West Penn Hospital’s nursing operations and magnet recognition program

Background: Collavo grew up in the South Side and graduated from the former South Side Catholic High School in 1979. Collavo worked as a nursing assistant at West Penn while in college and spent 33 years of her nursing career at the hospital in various positions, including oncology, neonatal intensive care and as a nurse manager of the neonatal unit. She mentors fellow nurses and often speaks at health care conferences about improving patient care.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in nursing from Carlow University in Oakland.

Quote: “It is a huge recognition and I am extremely honored. This was a complete surprise. I was nominated by my colleagues and they say that is the greatest form of recognition. I wouldn’t do anything else; I love being a nurse and I love taking care of patients.”