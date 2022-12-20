Funds reallocated for eviction relief efforts in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that nearly $15.8 million will be reallocated through a pandemic-related eviction relief fund to support Lexington homeowners, renters and landlords.

Since the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund program launched in 2021, Beshear has directed more than $46 million in funds to Lexington — the state’s second-largest city.

Those who qualify can receive up to 15 months of rent assistance, including up to 12 months of back rent and up to three months of future rent, Beshear’s office said Monday.

Lexington-area residents can apply for assistance through the Fayette County program at covid19renterhelp.org .

“Especially as we enter the holiday season, it’s important to remember that for many Kentuckians maintaining stable housing is a struggle,” the governor said. “We know the pandemic made that even harder for so many of our neighbors, especially in our high-population areas like Lexington. This move will help dozens and dozens of families stay in their homes.”