2 more suspected cases of polio-like disease investigated in Western Pa.

There are two more suspected cases of a rare, polio-like neurological disease in the Western Pennsylvania, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

One patient from Allegheny County and another from Beaver County are suspected of having acute flaccid myelitis, the department said.

The disease has been describe as polio-like.

The two new cases are in addition to five confirmed cases of the disease that is confirmed to have afflicted four Allegheny County and one Washington County residents, according to the health department.

The agency said in early October it has observed 38 confirmed cases in 16 states in 2018. The last major outbreak occurred in 2014, when there were 120 cases across 34 states.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends regular hand-washing, keeping up to date on vaccines and avoiding mosquito bites.