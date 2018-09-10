Vincentian hosting Bubble Run to benefit breast cancer awareness group
Students from Vincentian Academy in Wexford are hosting an event to raise money for a non-profit organization that focuses on breast cancer awareness.
Bubble Run 2 Beat Cancer will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15 on the school grounds located at 8100 McKnight Road.
Money raised from the event will be donated to the Young Women’s Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation, which is dedicated to increasing awareness of breast cancer among young women and providing a support group in the Pittsburgh area.
Participants can sign up in advance or register on the day of the event starting at 9 a.m.