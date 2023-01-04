County snow plow driver dies while clearing road

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnehaha County snow plow driver has died while clearing a road.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported that the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying the driver was helping a sheriff’s deputy clear around about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when the driver suffered a medical emergency.

The deputy tried to render aid and the driver was taken to a local hospital but later died, according to the sheriff’s office statement.

No other details have been released.