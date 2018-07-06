FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

HomeMeds program offered to North Hills seniors

 
Share

Seniors citizens can receive a free review of their prescriptions and over-the-counter medications thanks to a HomeMeds program offered through North Hills Community Outreach.

With so many seniors on a variety of prescription and over-the-counter medicines, it’s helpful to have someone navigate their prescription intake, according to Carolyn Pschirer, director of services at the NHCO office in Allison Park.

HomeMeds is an evidence-based, in-home medication management tool offered by NHCO through AgeWell Pittsburgh to seniors, 60 and older, in the North region of Allegheny County, according to Nancy Jones, North Boroughs Outreach manager in Bellevue.

Other news
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees’ Domingo Germán perfect through 7 innings against Athletics
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Seniors can contact NHCO to have a HomeMeds visit by a volunteer who is specifically trained in this program. The volunteers are able to visit the seniors at their residence or any space they feel comfortable, Jones said.

Senior citizens are to bring all of their prescription and nonprescription medications to the volunteer. This can include over-the-counter medicines as well as any lotion or skin medication they may take for health needs on a regular basis, Jones said.

The role of the volunteer is to then collect the list of these medications and enter everything into a database. Pharmacists then have access to this database and alerted if there are any medications that are duplicates or if the senior citizen is taking two medications that may have bad interactions.

“It’s basically a program designed to provide this safety check for seniors,” Jones said.

Pschirer said seniors may be seeing multiple doctors, in and out of their network. These doctors do not necessarily know what their other doctors are prescribing. Or seniors may take over-the-counter items on their own that might not interact well with a prescription.

AgeWell has partnered with Giant Eagle pharmacies in this program, said Jones. Pharmacists can also alert the participant’s doctor for any concerns.

“It’s a nice addition to healthcare and managing medication,” Jones said.

The NHCO volunteers are required to take a full-day of training, Jones said.

“Seniors can feel confident they are talking with an expert,” Pschirer said.

There is need for volunteers for this program and they do not need to have prior medical experience to do so, Jones said.

Seniors or potential volunteers interested in the HomeMeds program should contact their office at 412-307-0069.

The NHCO is always seeking volunteers for a variety of senior-based programs they offer. This includes Safety for Seniors, according to Jennifer Kissel, of NHCO.

The NHCO currently has approximately 90 seniors in waiting to have safety checks done at their homes and they are in the need of volunteers for this. They also have Free Rides for Seniors shuttles, which includes two shuttles, funded by the St. Margaret Foundation, that take older residents to and from appointments and shopping in the Route 28 corridor.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.