7 Tennessee counties getting grants for health projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Health officials say seven Tennessee counties will receive a total of $1.8 million for projects to improve mental and physical health in distressed and underserved communities.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald said in a news release Thursday that the grants “will support collaborative, locally-led efforts to address health disparities that not one health department, healthcare provider, or government agency can resolve acting on its own.”

The grants target health improvements for low-income, minority and rural populations, the health department said.

Officials said Perry County will get $500,000 for construction of a facility providing youth mental health services; Lawrence County will receive $485,000 for a pavilion to house a farmer’s market and exercise facility; and Dyer County will get $440,000 for mental health counseling and substance misuse services with the Hopefield Mental Health Foundation.

Meanwhile, Hickman County will receive $250,000 to support mental health and substance misuse programs at community centers; Monroe County will get $50,000 to educate students on benefits of locally grown fruits and vegetables; Davidson County will receive $50,000 to study food availability and food insecurity in North Nashville; Williamson County will get $25,000 for suicide prevention and crisis intervention training.