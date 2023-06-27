Oladipo exercises $9.5 million option with Heat for this coming season

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Sports

Oladipo exercises $9.5 million option with Heat for this coming season

 
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo exercised his $9.5 million option on Tuesday and is now under contract with the Miami Heat for this coming season.

He tore his left patellar tendon during the first round of the playoffs against Milwaukee in April. The 31-year-old guard underwent his third major surgery in the last four years — the other two were on his right knee area — and there is no timetable for his return.

Oladipo was a two-time All-Star with Indiana before getting hurt in January 2019. Indiana traded him to Houston in January 2021. The Rockets traded him to Miami two months later; he played four games in March 2021 with the Heat before getting hurt again.

Other news
Jett Howard hugs family and friends after being selected 11th overall by the Orlando Magic during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
With 7 first-round picks, struggling Southeast Division had big opportunity in draft
Michigan teammates Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin are headed to the same division. So are Arkansas’ Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr.
Miami Heat president Pat Riley gestures as he speaks during an end of season NBA basketball news conference, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
As draft and free agency loom, Pat Riley’s eyes remain on the main thing
Pat Riley isn’t sleeping well these days. His mind is racing with thoughts about how close Miami came to a championship this season and what needs to happen to get it done next season.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, arrives at the hippodrome in the northern Serbian town of Sombor, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Jokic came to Serbia after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic back in his Serbian hometown to watch family’s horses compete
Nikola Jokic made it back to Serbia in time to watch his beloved horses race in his hometown. Less than a week after leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship, Jokic was back in his hometown of Sombor to enjoy his big passion of horse racing.
Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. The man who occupies Burnie's costume needed medical attention. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami
The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Oladipo appeared in just eight regular-season games in the 2021-22 season while recovering from a second surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon. He got into 15 playoff games for Miami in 2022, then agreed on a two-year deal to stay with the Heat last summer.

He played in 42 games this season with Miami, his most in any regular season since 2017-18.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports