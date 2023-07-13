Mexico players celebrate after Mexico's Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Climate

AP PHOTOS: In unrelenting heat, millions plunge, drink and shelter to cool off

A man runs along a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

By The Associated Press
 
Millions around the world have been seeking refuge from the scorching sun as climate change, a strong El Nino and summer in the Northern Hemisphere converge, toppling temperature records.

In Phoenix, temperatures have hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) for 13 consecutive days. Volunteers are helping residents, typically hardened by the desert’s sweltering summers and insulated by air conditioning, that now need relief.

The heat in the southwestern U.S. is so extreme that health officials have recommended that people limit their outdoor exposure and know the warning signs of heat illness, such as heavy sweating and dizziness.

Ja-Veah Cheney, 9, pours water over her head, taking shelter from the sweltering heat at the splash pad station at Riverside Park in New Bedford, Mass., on July 12, 2023. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)

In China — a nation suffering through a double-whammy of heat and flooding — people are resorting to pouring water on themselves to cool off from temperatures as high as 100 F (38 C). On Monday, employers across the country were ordered to limit outdoor work to protect their staff from the unforgiving heat.

Europe, particularly its south, is facing another unrelenting heat wave, with temperatures set to reach 113 F (45 C).

Further south in Algeria, where it was so hot last week that the country recorded its highest-ever nighttime low of 103.3 F (39.6 C) in the city of Adrar, temperatures kept soaring this week, with many carrying water through the heat of Algiers.

Scientists warn that people will suffer through sizzling temperatures throughout the summer, and for years to come, as the humans spew planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

A woman enjoys the sun in the Tuileries gardens, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Paris where temperatures are expected to rise. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

A woman from Niger carries her baby and a bottle of water on her head, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)

A man jumps into the sea on a breakwater in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Salvation Army volunteer Francisca Corral, center, gives water to a man at a their Valley Heat Relief Station, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A woman uses an umbrella to take shelter from the sun as she walks in downtown Rome, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

People spend time in a public pool in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on a hot Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Migrants stop for a water break as they walk in the Rio Grande behind concertina wire as they try to enter the U.S. from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A man holds an umbrella as he and other tourists enters the ancient Acropolis hill during a heat wave, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

An Icelandic horse is sprayed with water at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on a hot Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A boy shows off his swimming skills while cooling off in the river Arges, outside Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Tourists protect a sleeping child from the sun as they visit the Hollywood sign landmark in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Youths jump into a commercial swimming pool to cool themselves off in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A woman wearing sun protection headgear and sunglasses swims as residents cool off on a sweltering day at an urban waterway in Beijing, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A man cools off at a fountain during a sunny day in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Youngsters cool off in the river Arges, outside Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A newly married couple poses for photos during sunset as a man takes a dip in the water in Lagonisi southeast of Athens, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Children cool off in a fountain just outside of Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.