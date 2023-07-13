AP PHOTOS: In unrelenting heat, millions plunge, drink and shelter to cool off

In Phoenix, temperatures have hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) for 13 consecutive days. Volunteers are helping residents, typically hardened by the desert’s sweltering summers and insulated by air conditioning, that now need relief.
The heat in the southwestern U.S. is so extreme that health officials have recommended that people limit their outdoor exposure and know the warning signs of heat illness, such as heavy sweating and dizziness.
A National Weather Service team will survey damage in northeast Illinois, where fierce winds from suspected tornadoes ripped roofs from buildings, downed trees and sent residents scrambling for safety as sirens sounded.
The German government has presented a long-awaited strategy for relations with China that points to a “systemic rivalry” with the Asian power and a need to reduce risks of economic dependency, but highlights Berlin’s desire to work with Beijing on challenges such as climate change and maintain trade
Further south in Algeria, where it was so hot last week that the country recorded its highest-ever nighttime low of 103.3 F (39.6 C) in the city of Adrar, temperatures kept soaring this week, with many carrying water through the heat of Algiers.
Scientists warn that people will suffer through sizzling temperatures throughout the summer, and for years to come, as the humans spew planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.
