AP PHOTOS: Around the world, millions feel the heat of an unrelenting summer

Heat records are being shattered all over the world and the summer swelter keeps coming.

Around one-third of Americans are under some type of heat advisory, with the most blistering temperatures in the South and West, where even the regular simmer has turned up a notch.

Visitors who braved California’s Death Valley baked under 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53.3 Celsius) heat over the weekend.

Phoenix is set to break its own record for consecutive days of highs of at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius) with organizations moving quickly to help the most vulnerable survive the searing temperatures with cool spaces and water.

A couple hikes at Papago Park at dusk, Friday, July 14, 2023 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

In Europe, where temperatures are expected to top 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius) on Monday, many flocked to the water in an attempt to cool off. The broiling temperatures are expected to continue through the week, with parts of Spain and Turkey seeing wildfires as a result of the harsh, dry conditions.

For most of July, the world has been in uncharted hot territory, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer.

A combination of long-term human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is making the world hotter by the decade, with the current El Nino adding even more heat.

El Nino isn’t expected to peak until winter, so scientists predict next year will be even hotter.

Two men shelter in a doorway as others spray water pistols at them during a water fight in the Vallecas district of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Marko Leszczuk walks along the salt flats at Badwater Basin as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Leszczuk, who was recently snorkeling and had his gear in his truck, decided to jokingly wear them out. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A youngster dives into the Bosphorus at Karakoy sea promenade on a hot summer day in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A man cools himself with a fan while browsing his phone on a sweltering day in Beijing, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A child plunges his hat into a fountain as he waits for the start of Pope Francis’ Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

A woman uses sun protection clothing as she walks along a street on a sweltering day in Beijing, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman reads while lying in a hammock by a lake in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A woman shields herself from the sunlight with a copy of the Los Angeles Wave newspaper during the "#BLM Turns 10 People’s Justice Festival” on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Leimert Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A man refreshes at a fountain in Rome, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

People walk by a lake before sunset in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People carry umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they walk across an intersection Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

A woman uses portable fan at the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A woman kisses her dog while swimming on a beach in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People walk along a trail as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)

