3 inches of rain leads to flooding, evacuations for a small community near the Grand Canyon

TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) — About 100 residents and hotel guests were displaced after heavy rainfall hit a small community near the Grand Canyon, according to Coconino County Sheriff’s officials.

The National Weather Service said up to 3 inches of rain fell Tuesday evening in Tusayan, a gateway community 7 miles (11.27 kilometers) south of the Grand Canyon National Park entrance, and floodwaters were deeper than 3 feet at some points.

Officials said no injuries were reported, but the thunderstorm caused some power outages in the Tusayan area.

A flood advisory remained in effect Wednesday for Tusayan and the surrounding area.

Weather Service meteorologists said there’s about a 50% chance for more thunderstorms in the area Wednesday and Thursday.