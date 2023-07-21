England's Tommy Fleetwood smiles after a birdie putt on the 16th hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest begins in Florida Keys

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Zach Taylor, the 2021 "Papa" Hemingway Look-Alike Contest winner, shoves birthday cake into the face of 2022 winner Jon Auvil, Thursday, July 20, 2023, on the eve of Ernest Hemingway's 124th birthday anniversary, at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The birthday commemoration preceded the first round of the 2023 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of the island's annual Hemingway Days festival. The famed American author lived and wrote in Key West for most of the 1930s. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
1 of 5 | 

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Zach Taylor, the 2021 “Papa” Hemingway Look-Alike Contest winner, shoves birthday cake into the face of 2022 winner Jon Auvil, Thursday, July 20, 2023, on the eve of Ernest Hemingway’s 124th birthday anniversary, at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla. The birthday commemoration preceded the first round of the 2023 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of the island’s annual Hemingway Days festival. The famed American author lived and wrote in Key West for most of the 1930s. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, previous Hemingway Look-Alike Contest winners including, from left, David Douglas, Zach Taylor and Jon Auvil, as well as honorary look-alike Brian Sinclair, sing "Happy Birthday" to Ernest Hemingway, Thursday, July 20, 2023, on the eve of the late author's 124th birthday anniversary, at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The birthday commemoration preceded the first round of the 2023 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of the island's annual Hemingway Days festival. The famed American author lived and wrote in Key West for most of the 1930s. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
2 of 5 | 

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, previous Hemingway Look-Alike Contest winners including, from left, David Douglas, Zach Taylor and Jon Auvil, as well as honorary look-alike Brian Sinclair, sing “Happy Birthday” to Ernest Hemingway, Thursday, July 20, 2023, on the eve of the late author’s 124th birthday anniversary, at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla. The birthday commemoration preceded the first round of the 2023 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of the island’s annual Hemingway Days festival. The famed American author lived and wrote in Key West for most of the 1930s. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Tom Grizzard, right, winner of the 2008 "Papa" Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, and other past winners judge contestants during the 2023 contest, Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West. Almost 140 contestants are competing in the challenge, a featured event of Key West's annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Hemingway's 124th birthday anniversary is Friday, July 21. The 2023 "Papa" is to be crowned Saturday, July 22. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
3 of 5 | 

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Tom Grizzard, right, winner of the 2008 “Papa” Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, and other past winners judge contestants during the 2023 contest, Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West. Almost 140 contestants are competing in the challenge, a featured event of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Hemingway’s 124th birthday anniversary is Friday, July 21. The 2023 “Papa” is to be crowned Saturday, July 22. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Hank Wielgosz, left, tries to impress the judges during the first preliminary round of the "Papa" Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla., Thursday, July 20, 2023. Wielgosz, a Melbourne, Fla., resident, is competing for the 29th year and has advanced to the finals set for Saturday, July 22. Thursday's contest, staged on the eve of Ernest Hemingway's 124th birthday anniversary, was the first of two preliminary rounds of the competition, a featured event of Key West's annual Hemingway Days festival. Honoring the late author who lived and wrote in Key West throughout most of the 1930s, the festival is to end Sunday, July 23. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
4 of 5 | 

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Hank Wielgosz, left, tries to impress the judges during the first preliminary round of the “Papa” Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla., Thursday, July 20, 2023. Wielgosz, a Melbourne, Fla., resident, is competing for the 29th year and has advanced to the finals set for Saturday, July 22. Thursday’s contest, staged on the eve of Ernest Hemingway’s 124th birthday anniversary, was the first of two preliminary rounds of the competition, a featured event of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days festival. Honoring the late author who lived and wrote in Key West throughout most of the 1930s, the festival is to end Sunday, July 23. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Chris Fisher, left, of Columbus, Ohio, gets help from Jenny Fisher as he dons a wool sweater to emulate Ernest Hemingway's signature look, despite record high temperatures, during the 2023 "Papa" Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. Thursday's contest, staged on the eve of Ernest Hemingway's 124th birthday anniversary, was the first of two preliminary rounds of the competition, a featured event of Key West's annual Hemingway Days. Honoring the late author who lived and wrote in Key West throughout most of the 1930s, the festival is to end Sunday, July 23. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
5 of 5 | 

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Chris Fisher, left, of Columbus, Ohio, gets help from Jenny Fisher as he dons a wool sweater to emulate Ernest Hemingway’s signature look, despite record high temperatures, during the 2023 “Papa” Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla. Thursday’s contest, staged on the eve of Ernest Hemingway’s 124th birthday anniversary, was the first of two preliminary rounds of the competition, a featured event of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days. Honoring the late author who lived and wrote in Key West throughout most of the 1930s, the festival is to end Sunday, July 23. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Almost 140 bearded men who resemble Ernest Hemingway converged on Key West, the late author’s home during the 1930s, to compete in the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest that began Thursday evening.

The challenge is a highlight of the island’s Hemingway Days festival that salutes the literary talent and adventurous life of the Nobel Prize-winning writer.

During his Key West years, Hemingway penned classics including “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “To Have and Have Not.”

The three-night look-alike competition is held at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, where Hemingway often spent time with local and literary friends.

Closely observed by a judging panel of previous winners including 2022’s Jon Auvil, of Dade City, Florida, contestants take turns pontificating and parading across Sloppy Joe’s stage.

Many are repeat contenders who bring their own cheering sections, and most attempt to copy the “Papa” persona and appearance adopted by Hemingway in his later years.

The contest’s second preliminary round is set for Friday, the 124th anniversary of Hemingway’s July 21 birth, and the 2023 winner is set to be chosen Saturday night.

Hemingway Days continues through Sunday with events including a quirky “Running of the Bulls” spoof, a street fair and the Key West Marlin Tournament that recalls the author’s passion for Florida Keys fishing.