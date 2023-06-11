Hendricks no-hit bid ends on Haniger’s 2-out double in 8th, Giants beat Cubs 4-0

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Hendricks no-hit bid ends on Haniger’s 2-out double in 8th, Giants beat Cubs 4-0

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks, left, reacts after a double hit by San Francisco Giants' Mitch Haniger during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
1 of 6 | 

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks, left, reacts after a double hit by San Francisco Giants’ Mitch Haniger during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks works against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
2 of 6 | 

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks works against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel, rear, is congratulated by Dansby Swanson after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
3 of 6 | 

Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel, rear, is congratulated by Dansby Swanson after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel hits a two-run single against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
4 of 6 | 

Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel hits a two-run single against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A image for the Pride Parade is displayed on the video board during San Francisco Giants' Pride Day as Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks, bottom, warms up during the third inning of a baseball game between the Giants and the Chicago Cubs in San Francisco, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
5 of 6 | 

A image for the Pride Parade is displayed on the video board during San Francisco Giants’ Pride Day as Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks, bottom, warms up during the third inning of a baseball game between the Giants and the Chicago Cubs in San Francisco, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Chicago Cubs center fielder Mike Tauchman catches a fly out hit by San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
6 of 6 | 

Chicago Cubs center fielder Mike Tauchman catches a fly out hit by San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Crawford during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Michael Wagaman
 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Comfortable with what he’s been seeing from Kyle Hendricks since the pitcher came off the injured list, manager David Ross was more than happy to let the Chicago Cubs’ one-time ace call his own game Saturday.

The way the outing turned out, Hendricks probably can expect to do it more often.

Hendricks didn’t allow a hit until Mitch Haniger doubled with two outs in the eighth inning, pitching the Cubs over the San Francisco Giants 4-0.

Other news
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto hits a two-run double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto left Wednesday night at Toronto after an inning because of a tight left hamstring.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood (57) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)
Estrada has two RBIs as Giants blank Blue Jays 3-0 for their 13th win in 15 games
Thairo Estrada had a two-run double and scored a run, Alex Wood and three relievers combined on an eight-hitter and the San Francisco Giants beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 for their 13th win in 15 games.
San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey catches a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Nelson sharp, Marte homers again as Diamondbacks top Giants 5-2
Ryne Nelson struck out six in seven innings in his strongest start of the season, Ketel Marte added two hits and homered for the second consecutive game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held off the surging San Francisco Giants 5-2 to avoid a series sweep.
San Francisco Giants' Luis Matos gestures after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Matos hits first career HR to lift Giants past Diamondbacks 7-6 for 12th win in 13 games
Luis Matos hit his first career home run, a go-ahead two-run drive in the sixth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 for their 12th win in 13 games.

“He was so in control of his pitches,” Ross said. “It was just a next-level conviction in every pitch with him in control of things.”

Hendricks (1-2) had faced one batter over the minimum, walking Michael Conforto with one out in the second, and had retired 19 batters in a row before Haniger hit a fastball 378 feet off the left-field wall on the eighth pitch of the at-bat. That ended the longest no-hit bid in the major leagues this season.

“He’s not going to blow you away with velocity, but the changeup makes his fastball play up a lot,” Haniger said. “He’s good and he mixes pitches all around the zone.”

Blake Sabol flied out on Hendricks’ next pitch.

“The last few starts it felt like I was catching my rhythm, making a lot of good pitches,” Hendricks said. “The rhythm today was just better. I got away with some stuff in the beginning then really hit my stride about the fourth or fifth inning. Still some things to improve and work on but definitely feeling good.”

Julian Merryweather retired three straight batters in the ninth, completing the one-hitter and giving the Cubs consecutive wins for the first time since May 29 and 30.

Christopher Morel homered and drove in three runs, and Matt Mervis also homered.

Hendricks started the season on the injured list with a strained right shoulder. He made his season debut May 25 and was making his fourth start. He threw 61 of 94 pitches for strikes, none over 89.4 mph,

The 33-year-old right-hander, in the 10th season of a big league career spent entirely with the Cubs, has six complete games and four shutouts in 226 starts.

Center fielder Mike Tauchman helped by making a diving, backhand catch to rob Brandon Crawford of an extra-base hit near the warning track in the third.

Both Ross and Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya called it one of the best grabs this season.

“Off the bat I didn’t think I had a shot at it, but that’s why you go hard, just in case,” Tauchman said.

Morel homered off Jakob Junis (3-3) leading off the third. The ball bounced off the top of the brick wall and back onto the field. Unaware of the ruling, Morel raced around the bases until second base umpire and crew chief Brian O’Nora signaled home run.

Morel added a two-out, two-run single in the fifth.

Giants opener John Brebbia, who also started Tuesday’s win over Colorado, pitched two hitless innings with one strikeout. Brebbia also survived getting hit by a 104.9 mph line drive off the bat of Ian Happ in the second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: OF Cody Bellinger (left knee) took batting practice and did some running before the game. … RHP Bruce Boxberger (right forearm strain) threw a 26-pitch bullpen session.

Giants: C Joey Bart was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento late Friday night. … RHP Scott Alexander (sore hamstring) was unavailable to play.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Hayden Wesneski (2-2, 4.81 ERA) starts the finale Sunday in his first start against San Francisco. Brebbia will open again for the Giants.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports