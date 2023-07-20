Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sports

Cancer survivors Liam Hendriks and Carlos Carrasco team up to host pediatric patients at Citi Field

Professional MLB baseball player Liam Hendriks, of the Chicago White Sox, accepts the Jimmy V award for perseverance at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark Terrill/Invision/AP
New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks (31) pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, June 6, 2023, in New York. Hendriks, who battled non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at The ESPYS on July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Professional MLB baseball player Liam Hendriks, of the Chicago White Sox, accepts the Jimmy V award for perseverance at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark Terrill/Invision/AP
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, middle, smiles as he talks with starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, right, and catcher Francisco Alvarez during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Even though they’re in opposing dugouts this week, New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco and Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks are part of the same inspiring club.

Fellow cancer survivors, they teamed up Wednesday to host pediatric cancer patients from Cohen Children’s Medical Center at Citi Field as part of Carrasco’s program called Cookie’s Kids.

“It was really nice,” Carrasco told MLB.com. “He came over and he wanted to do this. There’s a lot of people who can see that (and realize) if we can make it, they can make it, too.”

The kids were shown around the ballpark and given access to normally off-limits areas such as the dugout and bullpen. They met with Hendriks and Carrasco to hear their encouraging stories of beating cancer.

The children also received lunch, giveaways and tickets to a future Mets game.

“The one thing I always try and stress is, you’re not alone,” Hendriks said. “Reach out, talk to people. Don’t be worried about talking to a therapist. Don’t be worried about talking to people about it. You remove the stigma of the word ‘cancer.’ The more you talk about it, the lighter you start feeling. It takes that weight off of you.”

The 34-year-old Hendriks returned to the mound in late May after missing the start of the season while recovering from stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The three-time All-Star from Australia has been on the injured list since June 11 with right elbow inflammation.

Carrasco, 36, was diagnosed with leukemia in May 2019 and missed three months that season before returning to pitch for Cleveland.

“It was great today, being able to talk to him about his stuff, what he went through and kind of relate the stories,” Hendriks told reporters. “And then to hear some of the kids talk about their treatment plans and everything, it’s always really cool. It takes the edge off. … You’re trying to remove the stigma of going through treatment and not being able to talk about it.”

Hendriks threw 17 pitches off the Citi Field mound in a simulated game Wednesday as he works his way back from the elbow injury.

Hendriks had a cortisone shot last month and was scheduled for a PRP injection. Both were cleared by his oncologist.

The pitcher said he thinks chemotherapy treatments could have played a role in his injury.

