Judge finds forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
U.S. News

Judge finds forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case

FILE - Forensic scientist Henry Lee testifies during a murder trial on Sept. 15, 2003, in Durham, N.C. A federal judge on Friday, July 21, 2023, has found famed forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent two men to prison, one for more than three decades, for a crime they did not commit. (Bill Willcox/The Herald-Sun via AP, Pool)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - Forensic scientist Henry Lee testifies during a murder trial on Sept. 15, 2003, in Durham, N.C. A federal judge on Friday, July 21, 2023, has found famed forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent two men to prison, one for more than three decades, for a crime they did not commit. (Bill Willcox/The Herald-Sun via AP, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Ricky Birch, second from left, and Shawn Henning, second from right, celebrate with their attorneys after the state permanently dismissed their murder charges, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Torrington Superior Court in Torrington, Conn. A federal judge on Friday, July 21, 2024, has found famed forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent the two men to prison, one for more than three decades, for a crime they did not commit. Birch and Henning were convicted of felony murder in the Dec. 1, 1985, slaying of 65-year-old Everett Carr, of New Milford, based in part on false testimony about blood stains on a towel. (Brigitte Ruthman/Republican-American via AP, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - Ricky Birch, second from left, and Shawn Henning, second from right, celebrate with their attorneys after the state permanently dismissed their murder charges, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Torrington Superior Court in Torrington, Conn. A federal judge on Friday, July 21, 2024, has found famed forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent the two men to prison, one for more than three decades, for a crime they did not commit. Birch and Henning were convicted of felony murder in the Dec. 1, 1985, slaying of 65-year-old Everett Carr, of New Milford, based in part on false testimony about blood stains on a towel. (Brigitte Ruthman/Republican-American via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Ralph Birch, left, and Shawn Henning, speak to the press on the steps of Connecticut Superior Court in Torrington, Conn., Friday, July 10, 2020. A federal judge on Friday, July 21, 2024, has found famed forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent the two men to prison, one for more than three decades, for a crime they did not commit. Birch and Henning were convicted of felony murder in the Dec. 1, 1985, slaying of 65-year-old Everett Carr, of New Milford, based in part on false testimony about blood stains on a towel. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - Ralph Birch, left, and Shawn Henning, speak to the press on the steps of Connecticut Superior Court in Torrington, Conn., Friday, July 10, 2020. A federal judge on Friday, July 21, 2024, has found famed forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent the two men to prison, one for more than three decades, for a crime they did not commit. Birch and Henning were convicted of felony murder in the Dec. 1, 1985, slaying of 65-year-old Everett Carr, of New Milford, based in part on false testimony about blood stains on a towel. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By PAT EATON-ROBB
 
Share

Famed forensic scientist Henry Lee was found liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent two Connecticut men to prison for decades for a crime they did not commit, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Ralph “Ricky” Birch and Shawn Henning were convicted in the Dec. 1, 1985, slaying of Everett Carr, based in part on testimony about what Lee said were bloodstains on a towel found in the 65-year-old’s home in New Milford, 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.

A judge vacated the felony murder convictions in 2020, and the men filed a federal wrongful conviction lawsuit naming Lee, eight police investigators and the town of New Milford.

Other news
FILE - A sign that reads "Coeur d'Alene Rejects Hate" is shown under a pride flag in the window of the Emerge CDA art gallery, July 18, 2022, in downtown Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. A northern Idaho jury on Thursday, July 20, 2023, found five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front guilty of misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot at a Pride event. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Idaho judge sentences 5 from white nationalist group to jail for conspiracy to riot at Pride event
Five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front have been sentenced to several days in jail for conspiring to riot at a Pride event in Idaho.
FILE - Violent rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. A former Republican legislative candidate who traveled to Washington for former President Donald Trump's “Stop the Steal” rally was arrested Friday, July 21, 2023, and charged with federal crimes for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, officials said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
A former Republican legislative candidate has been charged for his role in the US Capitol riot
A former Republican legislative candidate who traveled to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally has been charged with federal crimes for his role in the 2021 U.S.
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s request to hear his appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd, and his attorney said Wednesday, July 19, that they will now take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Minneapolis police reforms leader hired following George Floyd’s murder retiring after a year
The law enforcement veteran appointed to oversee reforms at the Minneapolis police department in the wake of George Floyd’s killing plans to retire in September.
In this still image from security camera video, Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom looks at her cellphone during a murder trial on June 12, 2023, at the Lincoln County District Court in Chandler, Okla. (Lincoln County District Court/The Oklahoman via AP)
Ethics panel investigating Oklahoma judge using cellphone during murder trial, sheriff’s office says
An Oklahoma sheriff’s office official says a judicial ethics panel in investigating a new state judge who can bee seen on courtroom video scrolling through social media and texting on her cellphone throughout a murder trial.

The ruling Friday sends the case against the police and the town to trial. In granting a motion for summary judgement against Lee, the only outstanding issue for a jury in his case will be the amount of damages.

Lee, the former head of the state’s forensic laboratory and now a professor emeritus at the University of New Haven’s Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Lee, 84, rocketed to fame after his testimony in the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial, in which he questioned the handling of blood evidence. He also served as a consultant in other high-profile investigations, including the 1996 slaying of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Colorado; the 2004 murder trial of Scott Peterson, who was accused of killing his pregnant wife Laci; and the 2007 murder trial of record producer Phil Spector.

When Birch and Henning were put on trial in 1989, jurors heard about an extremely bloody crime scene. Carr had been stabbed 27 times, had his throat cut and suffered seven blows to the head.

No forensic evidence existed linking Birch and Henning to the crime. No blood was found on their clothes or in their car. The crime scene included hairs and more than 40 fingerprints, but none matched the two men.

Prosecutors presented evidence from Lee — not yet famous — that it was possible for the assailants to avoid getting much blood on them.

Lee also testified that a towel, which later was suggested could have been touched by the killers while cleaning up, was found in a bathroom near the crime the scene with stains that he tested and were consistent with blood.

Tests done after the trial, when the men were appealing their convictions, showed the substance was not blood.

In his ruling Friday, which was first reported by The Hartford Courant, U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden ruled that Lee presented no evidence to back up his testimony.

“Other than stating that he performed the test, however, the record contains no evidence that any such test was performed,” the judge wrote. “In fact, as plaintiffs noted, Dr. Lee’s own experts concluded that there is no ‘written documentation or photographic’ evidence that Dr. Lee performed the TMB blood test. And there is evidence in this record that the tests actually conducted did not indicate the presence of blood.”

The judge also ruled that Lee failed to properly use an immunity defense that could have shielded him from damages and was no longer eligible to use that argument.

Elizabeth Benton, a spokesperson for Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, whose office defended Lee and the police detectives in the case, said it was reviewing the decision and evaluating the next steps.

Birch served more than 30 years of a 55-year sentence for felony murder before being released in 2019 after a judge ordered a new trial. Henning, who was 17 when the crime occurred, was granted probation in 2018.

After their convictions were vacated in 2020, Lee defended his conduct in the investigation.

“In my 57-year career, I have investigated over 8,000 cases and never, ever was accused of any wrongdoing or for testifying intentionally wrong,” Lee told a throng of reporters. “This is the first case that I have to defend myself.”

Lee’s work in several other cases has come under scrutiny, including in the murder case against Spector, in which he was accused of taking evidence from the crime scene.

___

Associated Press writer Susan Haigh contributed to this report