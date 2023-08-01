Aaron Hernandez’s brother threatened to kill wife while struggling with mental health, police say

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
U.S. News

Aaron Hernandez’s brother threatened to kill wife while struggling with mental health, police say

FILE - Dennis Hernandez, brother of former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez, watches during his brother's murder trial on Jan. 29, 2015, in Fall River, Mass. Former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez is behind bars after a witness told police she believed he was planning a school shooting. The 37-year-old, who went by DJ while playing for the Huskies as a quarterback and receiver in the mid-2000s, is due in court on Aug. 1 on charges including threatening. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Dennis Hernandez, brother of former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez, watches during his brother’s murder trial on Jan. 29, 2015, in Fall River, Mass. Former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez is behind bars after a witness told police she believed he was planning a school shooting. The 37-year-old, who went by DJ while playing for the Huskies as a quarterback and receiver in the mid-2000s, is due in court on Aug. 1 on charges including threatening. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File)
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez is behind bars after a witness told police she believed he was planning a school shooting. The 37-year-old, who went by DJ while playing for the Huskies as a quarterback and receiver in the mid-2000s, is due in court on Aug. 1 on charges including threatening. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez is behind bars after a witness told police she believed he was planning a school shooting. The 37-year-old, who went by DJ while playing for the Huskies as a quarterback and receiver in the mid-2000s, is due in court on Aug. 1 on charges including threatening. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
By PAT EATON-ROBB
 
Share

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Dennis Hernandez, the troubled brother of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, threatened to kill his estranged wife and her divorce lawyer while struggling with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to new details disclosed in a Connecticut courtroom Tuesday.

Hernandez, who went by DJ while playing football for the University of Connecticut in the mid-2000s, giggled at times during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court as a judge extended a risk protection order barring him from having any contact with his wife and from having any guns, ruling Hernandez remains a danger.

Hernandez remains detained while facing a series of state and federal charges related to numerous alleged threats, including accusations that he may have been planning shootings at UConn and Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where he once served as quarterbacks coach.

His state case was continued until Aug. 15. He is due in federal court on Aug. 11 on charges including interstate stalking and transmitting interstate communications containing a threat to injure.

Other news
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
FILE - Dennis Hernandez, brother of former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez, watches during his brother's murder trial on Jan. 29, 2015, in Fall River, Mass. Former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez is behind bars after a witness told police she believed he was planning a school shooting. The 37-year-old, who went by DJ while playing for the Huskies as a quarterback and receiver in the mid-2000s, is due in court on Aug. 1 on charges including threatening. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File)
Aaron Hernandez brother faces new charges amid concerns over threats, visits to UConn, Brown

Hernandez, 37, was originally arrested in March on misdemeanor breach of peace charges after police say he threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto ESPN’s property in Bristol before leaving.

Hernandez did not appear in court as scheduled on July 7. He instead drove that day to UConn’s campus in Storrs and to Brown’s campus in Providence to “map the schools out” for a school shooting, his current girlfriend told police.

Bristol Police Officer Zachary Levine testified Tuesday that UConn police scanned the license plate that day of the vehicle his girlfriend had loaned him. Brown has said that its investigation didn’t indicate Hernandez had been on campus in recent weeks.

Hernandez also is alleged to have threated other people, including anyone who profited from the death of his younger brother. Aaron Hernandez killed himself in 2017 while serving a murder sentence.

According to an arrest report, Dennis Hernandez wrote several threatening text messages including one to a woman close to him that read, “Will I kill? Absolutely.” He also wrote about being angry at UConn coaches and university officials, and warned he was “taking down everything.”

He said he has been dying for years, “and now it’s others peoples turn.”

“Not all shootings are bad I’m realizing,” he wrote.

Bristol police officers arrested Hernandez at the home of his sister in Bristol after his mother told them of the threats and described his deteriorating mental health problems, which she said included bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, Levine said. Hernandez was shocked with a stun gun and taken into custody after he came out of the house with his arms raised yelling “shoot me,” the officer testified.

In extending the protective order, Judge Tammy Geathers ruled that there is clear and convincing evidence that Hernandez poses a danger to himself and others.

Hernandez, however, was not deemed a danger to himself or others during a psychiatric exam a day after his arrest at his sister’s home, according to testimony in court Tuesday.