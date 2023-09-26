Powerball jackpot
Herschel Walker’s wife is selling the Atlanta house listed as Republican’s residence in Senate run

FILE - Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign stop at the Governors Gun Club, Dec. 5, 2022, in Kennesaw, Ga. Walker's wife is seeking to sell the Atlanta house that Walker listed as a residence during his Senate run. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker’s wife is seeking to sell the Atlanta house that the football great listed as his residence when he ran for U.S. Senate last year as a Republican.

A real estate listin g shows the home, which has three bedrooms and almost 3,000 square feet of living space (280 square meters), was put on the market in August with an asking price of $1.45 million.

Julie Blanchard, whom Walker married in 2021, has owned the house and 1.5 acre (0.61 hectare) lot for more than 20 years. It’s located in Atlanta’s affluent Buckhead neighborhood.

Democrat Raphael Warnock beat Walker by about 3 percentage points in a December 2022 runoff, ensuring Democrats a majority in the Senate. Walker was unable to overcome damaging allegations, including claims that he paid for two former girlfriends’ abortions despite supporting a national ban on the procedure.

Walker had also faced questions about whether he was truly living in Georgia during his race, in part because he maintained a homestead exemption on a house he owns in Westlake, Texas, north of Fort Worth. Such an exemption lowers property taxes and is only supposed to be available if a person is using a house as a primary residence.

The exterior of the house appeared in at least one campaign ad for the former University of Georgia and NFL running back.

A financial disclosure statement filed during the Senate race showed the Atlanta house was being used as a rental property as recently as 2021.

WXIA-TV reported that in November, Walker asked officials in Tarrant County, Texas, to remove the homestead exemption from his Westlake home for the 2021 and 2022 tax years, listing his mailing address as the Atlanta house.

Walker wrote in the application that he was no longer living in Texas.