Sports

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Gersbeck leaves training camp as police investigate fight

 
BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Marius Gersbeck has left the team’s summer training camp in Austria after apparently becoming involved in a fight with another man who later needed hospital treatment.

Hertha said Monday that Gersbeck had left the day before and that it did not wish to make further comment on the situation while police were investigating.

It did not say whether the 28-year-old Gersbeck, who only returned to Hertha from Karlsruher SC last month, will remain at the club after the incident.

“Sporting and club management will now evaluate the situation together internally, taking the ongoing investigations into account,” Hertha said in a statement. “We will not comment further on this matter further because of the ongoing investigations and ask for your understanding.”

Salzburg police said in a statement Sunday that “a 28-year-old German man and a 22-year-old local man got into an argument on a street in the town of Zell am See” the night before. They added that the row “escalated into a physical altercation,” leaving the younger man with unspecified injuries and that he was taken to a local hospital.

Hertha brought Gersbeck back to his hometown club for a reported fee of 300,000 euros ($337,000). He has ties to the club’s ultra fans and was seen as an identification figure to help it emerge from its sporting crisis.

Hertha was relegated from the Bundesliga last season.

___

