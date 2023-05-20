AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 20, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2215.595
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2017.5412
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1716.5153
Wilmington (Washington)1818.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1619.4575
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1420.412

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2312.657
Rome (Atlanta)1917.528
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1817.5145
Greenville (Boston)1719.472
Asheville (Houston)1619.4577
Hickory (Texas)1223.34311

___

Friday's Games

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 1

Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 4

Asheville 9, Greensboro 7

Rome 1, Hickory 0

Aberdeen 5, Winston-Salem 1

Greenville 4, Bowling Green 0

Saturday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Asheville at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.