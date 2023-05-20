High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|17
|.541
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|17
|16
|.515
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|16
|19
|.457
|5
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|20
|.412
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|19
|17
|.528
|4½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|18
|17
|.514
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|17
|19
|.472
|6½
|Asheville (Houston)
|16
|19
|.457
|7
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|23
|.343
|11
___
|Friday's Games
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 1
Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 4
Asheville 9, Greensboro 7
Rome 1, Hickory 0
Aberdeen 5, Winston-Salem 1
Greenville 4, Bowling Green 0
|Saturday's Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Asheville at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.