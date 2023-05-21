AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 21, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2215.595
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2018.526
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1716.5153
Wilmington (Washington)1818.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1719.472
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1420.412

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2313.639
Rome (Atlanta)2017.541
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1818.5005
Greenville (Boston)1819.486
Asheville (Houston)1719.4726
Hickory (Texas)1224.33311

___

Friday's Games

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 1

Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 4

Asheville 9, Greensboro 7

Rome 1, Hickory 0

Aberdeen 5, Winston-Salem 1

Greenville 4, Bowling Green 0

Saturday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Asheville 9, Greensboro 7

Rome 10, Hickory 6

Aberdeen 12, Winston-Salem 5

Greenville 7, Bowling Green 3

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2, noon

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 2, 12:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Asheville at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.