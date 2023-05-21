May 21, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|18
|.526
|2½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|17
|16
|.515
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|17
|19
|.472
|4½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|20
|.412
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|17
|.541
|3½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|18
|18
|.500
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|18
|19
|.486
|5½
|Asheville (Houston)
|17
|19
|.472
|6
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|24
|.333
|11
___
|Friday's Games
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 1
Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 4
Asheville 9, Greensboro 7
Rome 1, Hickory 0
Aberdeen 5, Winston-Salem 1
Greenville 4, Bowling Green 0
|Saturday's Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, ppd.
Asheville 9, Greensboro 7
Rome 10, Hickory 6
Aberdeen 12, Winston-Salem 5
Greenville 7, Bowling Green 3
|Sunday's Games
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2, noon
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 2, 12:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Asheville at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.