High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|11
|.313
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Asheville (Houston)
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|5
|11
|.313
|6
___
|Tuesday's Games
Winston-Salem 3, Hickory 2, 1st game
Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2, 2nd game
Rome 7, Greesboro 2
Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 4
Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 3
Hudson Valley 11, Greenville 6
Asheville 14, Bowling Green 7
|Wednesday's Games
Greesboro 4, Rome 1
Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2
Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0
Asheville 7, Bowling Green 2, 1st Game
Bowling Green 7, Asheville 5, 2nd Game
Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 1
Hudson Valley 16, Greenville 2
|Thursday's Games
Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.