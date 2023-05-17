AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 17, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2212.647
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2014.5882
Wilmington (Washington)1815.545
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1416.4676
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1319.4068
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1120.355

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)239.719
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1715.5316
Rome (Atlanta)1617.485
Greenville (Boston)1518.455
Asheville (Houston)1319.40610
Hickory (Texas)1220.37511

Sunday's Games

Asheville 4, Rome 3

Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 5

Jersey Shore 6, Greensboro 1

Hudson Valley 8, Aberdeen 3

Bowling Green 7, Hickory 5

Winston-Salem 9, Greenville 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wilmington 8, Jersey Shore 3

Hudson Valley 9, Brooklyn 6

Asheville 6, Greensboro 4

Rome 7, Hickory 3

Winston-Salem 8, Aberdeen 7, 5 innings

Greenville 10, Bowling Green 4

Wednesday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 11:05 a.m.

Rome at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rome at Hickory, 11 a.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

