May 17, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|14
|.588
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|15
|.545
|3½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|13
|19
|.406
|8
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|20
|.355
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|17
|15
|.531
|6
|Rome (Atlanta)
|16
|17
|.485
|7½
|Greenville (Boston)
|15
|18
|.455
|8½
|Asheville (Houston)
|13
|19
|.406
|10
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|20
|.375
|11
|Sunday's Games
Asheville 4, Rome 3
Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 5
Jersey Shore 6, Greensboro 1
Hudson Valley 8, Aberdeen 3
Bowling Green 7, Hickory 5
Winston-Salem 9, Greenville 2
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Wilmington 8, Jersey Shore 3
Hudson Valley 9, Brooklyn 6
Asheville 6, Greensboro 4
Rome 7, Hickory 3
Winston-Salem 8, Aberdeen 7, 5 innings
Greenville 10, Bowling Green 4
|Wednesday's Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 11:05 a.m.
Rome at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Rome at Hickory, 11 a.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.