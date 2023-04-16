April 16, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Hickory (Texas)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Rome (Atlanta)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
___
|Saturday's Games
Greensboro 7, Jersey Shore 3
Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1
Wilmington 3, Hickory 2
Winston-Salem 6, Brooklyn 4
Asheville 8, Greenville 5
Rome 10, Bowling Green 5
|Sunday's Games
Hickory 3, Wilmington 0
Greensboro 5, Jersey Shore 2
Winston-Salem 10, Brooklyn 4
Aberdeen 5, Hudson Valley 4
Rome 12, Bowling Green 3
Greenville 4, Asheville 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Played
|Tuesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Rome, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Rome, 11 a.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.