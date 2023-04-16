AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 16, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)72.778
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)54.5562
Aberdeen (Baltimore)45.4443
Wilmington (Washington)45.4443
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)36.3334
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)27.2225

South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)52.714
Winston-Salem (CWS)52.7141
Hickory (Texas)43.5711
Rome (Atlanta)44.500
Asheville (Houston)34.4292
Greenville (Boston)35.375

Saturday's Games

Greensboro 7, Jersey Shore 3

Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1

Wilmington 3, Hickory 2

Winston-Salem 6, Brooklyn 4

Asheville 8, Greenville 5

Rome 10, Bowling Green 5

Sunday's Games

Hickory 3, Wilmington 0

Greensboro 5, Jersey Shore 2

Winston-Salem 10, Brooklyn 4

Aberdeen 5, Hudson Valley 4

Rome 12, Bowling Green 3

Greenville 4, Asheville 3

Monday's Games

No Games Played

Tuesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Rome, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Rome, 11 a.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

