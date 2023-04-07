AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 7, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)00.000
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)00.000
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)00.000
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)00.000
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)00.000
Wilmington (Washington)00.000

South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)101.000
Hickory (Texas)101.000
Rome (Atlanta)101.000
Asheville (Houston)01.0001
Greenville (Boston)01.0001
Winston-Salem (CWS)01.0001

___

Thursday's Games

Bowling Green 10, Asheville 0

Rome 3, Greenville 1

Hickory 10, Winston-Salem 5

Wilmington at Aberdeen, ppd.

Friday's Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 P.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 5 P.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.<

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.